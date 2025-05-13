This summer teens ages 6-18 can enjoy freedom without a car with Rider's License

The Rider's License is perfect for getting to summer jobs, hanging out with friends, heading to the park or exploring fun attractions from Ogden to Provo.

Rider's License is UTA's summer youth pass and allows six-year-olds through 18-year-olds to enjoy their freedom without a car.

They'll have access to all of UTA's modes of transportation including FrontRunner, TRAX,

S Line, bus and OnDemand.

The pass runs from Jun 1 to August 31, 2025 and is on sale ow for only $49.

Parents or guardians can purchase the Rider's License on the Transit app, rideuta.com, or at any UTA customer support center.