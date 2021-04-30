This sweet girl has been a good mama, now she's hoping for a new family to love her before Mother's Day

Layla is a three to four-year-old Doberman who was rescued from a shelter.

She was very pregnant at the time, and now all her puppies have been adopted so it's time for her to find her forever family.

Layla is a very sweet dog that is great with kids, other dogs and cats too.

She is house trained and very smart and willing to learn.

She will be spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

Layla's adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like more information, or would like to fill out an application to adopt Layla, please go to: hearts4paws.org.