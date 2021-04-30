Watch
The Place

Actions

This sweet girl has been a good mama, now she's hoping for a new family to love her before Mother's Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Layla was pregnant when she was rescued. Her pups have been adopted, now she's waiting for her family.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:30:10-04

Layla is a three to four-year-old Doberman who was rescued from a shelter.

She was very pregnant at the time, and now all her puppies have been adopted so it's time for her to find her forever family.

Layla is a very sweet dog that is great with kids, other dogs and cats too.

She is house trained and very smart and willing to learn.

She will be spayed and current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

Layla's adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like more information, or would like to fill out an application to adopt Layla, please go to: hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere