This sweet mom and her boy need to find a home together

Our Pets of the Week are a bonded pair, a mother and son who need to be adopted together.

Suzy Q and Bear would make a great addition to any family because they are great with other dogs, cats and kids.

Both are very small Yorkies and are kennel trained and house trained.

Suzy Q is 11 years old and described as a "sweetheart". Her son Bear is five years old and described as loving and playful.

The adoption fee for both is $550. They've just had groomings, dentals, and they are fixed as well as current on all vaccinations and chipped.

You can visit hearts4paws.org and fill out an application for adoption.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.