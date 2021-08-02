This tea party is one you'll never forget!

The Traveling Tea Cups of Utah can make your next event unforgettable!

What's more, you can sit down, relax and enjoy your celebration with your friends and family. They take care of everything from the setup to the cleanup.

The Traveling Tea Cups of Utah are a locally-owned company, and they support other local businesses by purchasing food and supplies from local vendors.

For instance, owner Valere Lemon brought scones and cookies from City Cakes in Draper to serve at our PLACE tea party in our studio!

The tea parties are perfect for little girls' Princess Tea Parties, Birthday Parties, Bridal and Baby Showers, Mother/Daughter teas and Girls' Night Out Parties.

You can book your event at travelingtea-cups.com.