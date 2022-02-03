This teen phenom is not nervous about going to her first Olympic games in Beijing

U.S. Figure Skater Alysa Liu became the first American woman to land a quad Lutz in competition and the first woman ever to land a quad and a triple axel in the same program during the same competition.

This teen phenom says she's ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She says she's not nervous, she's trying to just have as much fun as possible.

But that doesn't mean she's not taking it seriously. Liu practices every day and gets her workouts in everyday too.

She's been skating since the age of five, when she recalls her favorite part about being on the ice was... falling!

At the Winter Games, Liu is going to do her triple axel as she goes for a gold medal.

She's part of Team Toyota. Toyota supports 29 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and 18 U.S. National Governing B Bodies and High Performance Management Organizations on their journeys to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing 2022 and beyond.