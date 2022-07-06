This travel trailer even has room for your dog to stretch out for a nap!

It's time to upgrade your RV to a travel trailer with more sleeping space and more comfort, and this unit is the one!

The large slide out will allow the dog space to stretch out for a nap, and the entertainment center with an LED TV will be perfect for movie night.

Grab the chips from the pantry and get comfortable on the jackknife sofa or booth dinette!

You and your spouse will enjoy your own privacy up front in the private bedroom, and the kids will claim the double size bunks all to themselves!

With each Open Range Conventional travel trailer by Highland Ridge you will be able to enjoy your unit for years thanks to the fiberglass insulation, the PVC roofing membrane, and the Magnum Roof System which is 50% stronger than the competition.

The black front diamond plate will help protect your trailer from rock and debris on the way to the lake, and you will appreciate the stabilizer jacks for easy set-up once you arrive.

These models feature residential vinyl flooring throughout, a residential high-rise faucet, seamless pressed membrane kitchen countertops, and hardwood cabinet doors to make you feel right at home.

The dual axle models include even more comforts you are sure to love, such as stainless steel appliances, a comfortable bedspread, a lighted pass-through storage, and an LED TV to just name a few!

