This travel trailer is completely solar-powered

Go off the grid with this travel trailer!

When you add the optional Off Road package, you can head out on any path with the 15" aluminum wheels with 28" mudder tires, the flared fenders, and assist rail.

You can look out through the frameless windows at your beautiful scenery as you prepare your delicious meals with the two burner cooktop or heat up some leftovers in the convection microwave.

The solid surface countertops are easy to clean up and the 24" 12V TV provides entertainment when mother nature rains on your parade!

You don't need to revolve your campsite choice around your electrical needs with any one of these Palomino Revolve travel trailers!

They are completely solar powered and can charge not only by solar, but also by shore power and tow vehicle.

There is also an interior monitor panel to provide real time battery bank usage so you won't have to worry about running out of power. Their construction consists of a Hi-Gloss Gel coat front cap with Line X protection, a single torsion axle, frameless windows, and an enclosed underbelly to keep it protected from the elements.

You can even enjoy popcorn while out in the woods thanks to the convection microwave.

