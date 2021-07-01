This travel trailer looks more like an apartment or hotel suite

Maddi Bourgerie with RVshare says that two-thirds of campers prefer to do so in an RV and not a tent!

That's why they're running the "Turn In Your Tent" program. Campers can donate their gently used tent in exchange for a $250 credit towards an RV rental on RVshare. For more information on that, visit: RVshare.com/turn-in-your-tent.

Maddi joined us from a travel trailer that really looks more like an apartment or hotel suite. It even had a fireplace in addition to a full kitchen, bathroom, beds and air conditioning! The travel trailer Maddi joined us from is only $129 a night to rent!

It's one of thousands of RVs available right now. You can find the perfect one for you by price point, the number of guests, or the size of RV you want.

If you don't want to drive it, the owner can deliver it right to your camp spot.

Visit RVshare.com for more information.