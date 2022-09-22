Watch Now
This treatment is guaranteed to help you lose inches

Belle Medical is turning 6!
Belle Medical has a guarantee that their treatment will get rid of unwanted fat cells.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 15:27:19-04

This is Belle Medical's birthday month! They're turning 6 years old, and are celebrating with a special offer for clients.

They are offering 60 percent off a site when you book 3 sites.

Belle's HD Body Sculpting is a fat removal treatment, without surgery, that is guaranteed to help you lose inches and is approved by the FDA.

In fact, Belle guarantees a minimum of 2 to 5 inches of fat loss after just ONE visit.

They permanently remove fat using advanced and minimally-invasive technology and many patients are back to work the next day.

Belle's offices are safe, comfortable and welcoming. They want you to feel comfortable and be confident in yourself.

They just opened their 8th clinic, just minutes away from Boise, in Meridian, Idaho.

For more information and to take advantage of this special birthday offer, visit bellemedical.com.

