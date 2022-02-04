This U.S. Speed Skater is heading to Beijing with unfinished business on her mind

29-year old Erin Jackson knows she's lucky to be heading to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

And, she's going to Beijing with unfinished business on her mind.

You see, Jackson almost didn't make the team because of a slip on the ice which cost her to come in third at the recent speed skating Olympic trials.

But, a teammate decided to withdraw from the games, so Jackson was ready to step up.

Her story is truly remarkable because Jackson just began transitioning from inline skating to speed skating just five years ago and is now making a run for the gold.

