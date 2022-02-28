This unclaimed money could be yours!

Have you ever reached in one of your pockets and found a $20 bill from the year before?!

Well that's exactly what could happen if you go online to see if you have unclaimed money.

Utah’s Unclaimed Property division serves as a lost & found for people’s money.

In fact, one in five Utahns have money out there and don't even know it.

The mission of the Unclaimed Property Division is to return that money to its rightful owners.

Whether it’s old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts or neglected deposits, when businesses owe you money but can’t find you, they turn those funds over to the State.

Each year, millions of dollars in bank accounts, stock certificates, insurance checks, bonds and dividends find their way to the State of Utah because the owners cannot be located.

To see if you have have money waiting for you go to MyCash.utah.gov or call 801-715-3300.