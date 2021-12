"It's a Wonderful Life" is back by popular demand at Odyssey Dance Theatre.

This unique portrayal of the classic heart-warming story is a must-see for the entire family.

"It's a Wonderful Life" is based on the holiday film about George Bailey who gets to see the world as it would have been without him, and he realizes his ordinary life was really extraordinary.

Performances run December 17 to 23 at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.

Get your tickets now at odysseydance.com.