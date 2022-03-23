This Utah artist sends one of her paintings all over the world for free

Lynne Millman is a professional artist and art instructor. She sells her paintings and prints and does commission work too.

But, she sends one of her works all over the world freely, and only accepts donations to help her cover printing costs. This painting is titled "Price of Peace" and shows Jesus Christ.

Being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lynne says her faith helped guide her to be an artist, and it is this painting that is most special to her.

But, she's done many others as well, including one of former President Abraham Lincoln,

You can learn more by visiting her Instagram.