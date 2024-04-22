This Utah-based foundation has helped 100 babies be born

April 21-27, 2024, is National Infertility Awareness Week, to educate the public about reproductive health and issues that make building a family so difficult for so many.

During the week, Utah-based Hope for Fertility is holding a "Conceiving Hope Speaker Series" on Instagram live with Q&A at the end of each speaker.

Speakers include a doctor with the Utah Fertility Center, a male fertility therapist, a speaker from an alternative therapy clinic and Tara Lapinski, who's sharing her own journey to becoming a mom.

Hope for Fertility has given away $1 Million dollars to parents struggling to conceive. That's resulted in 100 babies born!

Their requirements are: you have to be legally married, you have to be living in the United States and working with a U.S. fertility clinic, and you must be diagnosed with infertility by a physician.

They are not a lottery system, the grant committee reads applications and selects couples no need HOPE the most.

You can donate or find more information at hopeforfertility.org.

