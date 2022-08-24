Watch Now
This Utah clothing company was started by a college freshman

Ivory Belle
The creator of Ivory Belle started her company in college. She just launched a new active wear line.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 15:49:10-04

Isabelle Glasgow started building her online clothing company Ivory Belle when she was 18 years old, and a freshman in college in October 2020.

Now in August 2022, she launched her first active wear line.

Ivory Belle's latest tag line is "Fall In Love With The Life YOU Create". Isabelle says, "The point of that is that we all have the ability to build and create our own happiness. I want young ladies to be masters of their destiny and clothing is a great way to accomplish this.

If you'd like to see more designs, please visit: shopivorybelle.com.

