This Utah company helps people in wheelchairs be at eye-level again

People who are in wheelchairs most often ask for two things: 1. To be up and at eye-level, and 2. To hug their loved ones standing.

Now they can thanks to a Salt Lake City-based manufacturer.

The all-new Tek RMD M1 is a revolutionary mobility platform that makes it possible to independently and safely sit, stand and navigate environments that were once inaccessible, indoor and outdoor.

The M1 fits in small spaces, minimizing renovation requirements and often decreasing overall living costs for someone with a walking disability.

They're also being used by operating room doctors, medical school students lab workers and more — a recent TikTok video of one user went viral with more than 1.6 million views in less than a week.

The Tek RMK M1 was recently approved by the Veterans Administration, so that any disabled America veteran who needs one can now have it fully purchased for them.

Private insurance companies are starting to cover some of the purchases as well.

You can learn more at matiamobility.com.