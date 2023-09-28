This Utah farm grows one-of-a-kind pumpkins with faces

Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins not only grow huge pumpkins that win contests, but also unique one-of-a-kind pumpkins with faces!

Owner Jim Seamons says the best part is his pumpkins need no carving! He creates the faces with molds as the pumpkins grow.

The Frankenstein face has been around for a few years and the Vampire came out in 2022. There's also now a skull.

They are constantly coming up with new ideas on how to grow and use the plastic molds to make the pumpkins even better!

Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins sell to private Halloween-themed businesses, but they also sell and ship throughout the United States to individuals. You can also pick up a pumpkin at the farm in Cache Valley.

To learn more visit cachevalleygiantpumpkins.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook andTikTok.