This Utah florist is breaking barriers by creating arrangements for both women AND men

Valentine’s Day is approaching and who doesn’t love receiving flowers?

Jess DeWitt is breaking barriers by creating floral arrangements out of the norm for both women AND men - because men deserve and appreciate flowers too.

Jess even designs customized arrangements that are inspired by cocktails. She has a "bar stocked" Instagram with delicious arrangements that are constantly changing to utilize the freshest florals in unique ways that are sure to keep you thirsting for more.

Jess joined us to give us all tips for curating a gift box.

She says to always know who you are designing a gift for, even stalk them on Instagram to find out what they like to do.

Imagine all the items together, so you create an experience for whoever opens them.

And, finally assemble the gift box to WOW them when they open it.

You can also visit her website for more information.

