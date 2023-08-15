This Utah man taught himself to cook by watching videos on YouTube

Did you get a chance to catch Taylorsville resident Tyson Huber on last season's MasterChef right here on Fox 13?

He created some of his recipes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

On the show, talented home cooks compete to become a MasterChef.

Tyson says he's not a professional chef, but he did teach himself to cook during the pandemic, by watching YouTube videos.

Then he started posting his own recipes on hisInstagram page, and that got him notcied.

Now he didn't win Season 13 of MasterChef, but he did walk away with some great friends and memories.

Tyson joined us with one recipe he prepared on the show, the Wagyu Pastrami Burger.

He told Morgan that he believes the best, juiciest burgers are made in a pan with butter instead of on the grill. That way you can carmelize onions right there. He also uses a special sauce for his burger, which is a version of Utah's fry sauce.

