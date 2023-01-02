This Utah pickleball court is open all day

Head to 'The Kitchen' to burn off that extra Christmas cookie!

The sport of pickleball has grown in popularity in recent years, especially in Utah.

In the fall of 2022, Britton and Jamie Black (alongside their parents) decided to open two courts in Davis County.

The Kaysville location has 5 courts, and the Woods Cross location has 3 courts all of which are open 24-hours a day.

Play today by reserving a private court or joining an upcoming leagues, clinics or tournaments. Reservations can be made up to 20 days in advance.

Want to learn? Sign up for a clinic and get 50% off!