This Utah teen is making her debut on the stage of NASCAR's 4th highest series

15-year-old Roxali Kamper is ready to make her debut on the stage of NASCAR's 4th highest series, the ARCA Menards Series West.

Roxali has been behind the wheel of race cars since she was seven years old and has competed across the country in US Legend Cars with INEX.

In most races she's the youngest competitor and is often competing against drivers with as much as 30 years more experience than her in these cars.

Roxali says she's always been obsessed with Disney/Pixar movies and at five years old saw her first Mini-cup cars practicing on the track and she knew what she wanted to do!

She's looking for support, sponsorship and donations to fund the cost of moving to the ARCA Menard Series West.

You can find more on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube@KamperRacing.