This Utah woman had a stroke when she was a brand new mom

May is Stroke Awareness Month
May is Stroke Awareness month, a good time to talk about a troubling fact – stroke and heart disease are the No. 1 killer of new moms.
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 22, 2023
This is a troubling statistic given that Utah has the highest birthrate in the nation.

Mandi Schill had a stroke after giving birth, and survived. She's sharing her story to help educate others.

There are many factors that impact a woman's cardiovascular health during pregnancy, but the four key risk factors are age, race/ethnicity, hypertension and weight.

We need to also monitor mental health in new moms. Up to half of new mothers experience at least minor depressive symptom, however, experts say the condition still frequently goes undiagnosed and untreated.

It's okay to ask how someone is feeling and we can all do more to increase awareness of this fact and decrease stigma.

TheAmerican Heart Association and its sponsor, Cambia Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Regence BlueCross BlueShield, are hosting a free virtual panel discussion Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 12pm-1pm.

The Community Conversation on Maternal Health will focus on postpartum mental and cardiovascular health and will be an interactive panel discussion over zoom.

You'll learn from multiple maternal health specialists who help women right here in Utah.

Register today by clicking here.

