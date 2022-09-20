This Utah woman's coaching has propelled thousands onto the world's stages

Debra Bonner has been trained and mentored by some of the top voice teachers of our time.

She's perfected her own technique and now teaches others how to find their true voice.

This 8-week instruction gives students the techniques and gifts to sing freely from their heart, eliminate breaks & cracks, increase range and confidence, along with so much more.

Students from Debra's program have gone on to be Tony and Grammy Award Winners, as well as successful recording artists and backup singers for some of the world's superstars.

"One finds their true and authentic voice when one is able to eliminate the problems in the voice," shares Bonner. "When your voice is aligned and balanced, working properly, it gives you the ability to sing freely and to express your feelings vocally. One has joy because they're in tune and can now hear what to do vocally from that inner voice."

Unlocking the star within and sharing the same exercises used by music industry professionals is just one of the many tools students will experience in the training sessions. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or professional, each technique taught is effective.

Debra will begin offering classes starting in October at only $25 a lesson for 8-weeks.

You can learn more at debrabonner.com.