This version of ceviche is bright and refreshing for people who want to eat light

As the days get warmer, it's natural to want to eat lighter.

This Shrimp Ceviche recipe is bright and refreshing with shrimp, lemon, and lime.

Erika Schlick Sinclair with The Trail to Health joined us to show us how to prepare it.

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice (2 limes)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cup of quartered Cherry tomatoes or Campari tomatoes, seeds removed and diced

1½ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 cucumber, peeled and diced

2 medium avocados, diced

Optional Add-Ins

1 jicama, peeled and diced

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and sliced

Directions

1. Rinse and dry the shrimp. Remove the tails and cut them into ¼-inch (0.6 cm) pieces. Set aside in a bowl and pour the lemon juice over it. Marinate for at least 30 min or overnight.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the lime juice, garlic powder, and salt until combined.

3. Drain the shrimp and transfer to a large bowl.

4. Add the tomatoes, cucumber and cilantro along with any optional add-ins. Stir to combine.

5. Stir in the avocado, cilantro and lime juice mixture.

6. Serve with additional sliced tomato and avocado for garnish and scoop with Siete Grain Free chips.

Get more recipes at thetrailtohealth.com