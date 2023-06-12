This waffle is not for breakfast -- it's a sushi waffle

You'll enjoy this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff for a Crispy Rice Salmon Sushi Waffle

Ingredients:



1 c. sushi rice

1 3/4 c. water

4 servings salmon fillets

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. + 2 tsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

Salt and pepper

2 large avocados

juice of 1 lime

thinly sliced cucumbers

favorite teriyaki or sushi sauce

sriracha mayo

toasted sesame seeds

pickled ginger (if desired)

Directions

1. In a small bowl, mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, and 2 tbsp. of the rice vinegar. Place the salmon in a zipper bag with this soy mixture and then place in the fridge to marinate at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

2. Cook the rice with the water according to the package directions. When the rice is done, fluff it with a fork, mixing in 2 tbsp. of rice vinegar along with the sesame oil. Mash the avocado with a little salt and pepper and the lime juice. Set aside.

3. Heat your oven to broil and preheat your waffle iron to its highest setting. Place the salmon on a parchment-lined sheet pan and season it with a little kosher salt and pepper. Place it in the oven on the middle rack and let it cook under the broiler for 7-8 minutes. When it is finished, remove it from the oven. Let it rest 5 minutes and then flake the meat with a fork. Set aside.

4. Spray your waffle iron with non-stick spray. Add about ½- ¾ c. , depending on your waffle irons size, of the cooked rice to the waffle iron. Close it and let it cook 7-8 minutes or until it is crispy and golden.

5. Take the warm rice waffle and spread on a layer of the mashed avocado. Follow that with slices of the cucumbers. Top it with some of the cooked salmon. Garnish it with drizzles of teriyaki or sushi sauce, sriracha mayo, and toasted sesame seeds. Enjoy! Makes about 4 waffles.

