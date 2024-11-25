This Weber State University student is a two-time USGA Adaptive Golf Champ

Max Togisala has been golfing since he was three years old, something he credits to his dad.

He earned a full-ride scholarship to play golf at Central Wyoming College, but those plans changed in February 2022.

Max fell 100 yards down a Sun Valley Resort ski slope when he was just 18 years old and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

He spent three months in the hospital and one day his brother brought a set of golf clubs to his room.

The brother wheeled him outside to a patch of grass and showed him how to take a swing from his wheelchair.

On the first day out of the hospital he went to a golf course!

In August 2022, he started school at Weber State University where he continued his dream of playing golf in college.

Plus, he's a two-time USGA Adaptive Golf Champ.

You can follow him on Instagram @max_togisala.