This Week in History: Amelia Earhart Becomes the First Woman to Fly Solo Across the Atlantic

During this week in history, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean solo — that's a 2,000 plus mile flight.

She left Newfoundland, Canada at 7:00 p.m. on May 20, 1932 and landed near Londonderry, Ireland about 13 hours later.

Earhart set many more records as well including being the first person to ever fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland and she championed the advancement of women in aviation.

During a flight around the equator, Earhart's plane went missing in 1936 and she has officially been declared lost at sea.

Her disappearance remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th Century.

