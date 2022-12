This Week in History

On December 16th, 2009 Avatar released in theaters all across the US.

One of the most expensive films ever made, it was also one of the most successful, holding the title of highest-grossing film of all time for nearly a decade.

The sequel Avatar: The Way of Water comes out in theaters today.

