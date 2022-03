On This Week in History, construction began on what would become the world's first 100-plus story building.

Construction of the Empire State Building began on March 17, 1930. It was completed in a record-breaking one year and 45 days.

The building sits on Fifth Avenue in New York City and has become one of NYC's biggest tourist spots.

