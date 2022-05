It was on this week in history that a world-class champion chess player lost a match to a computer in a tournament.

On May 11, 1997 Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov resigned after 19 moves in a game against "Deep Blue".

"Deep Blue" is a chess-playing computer developed by scientists at IBM.

It was the sixth and final game of the match, which Kasparov lost two games to one, with three draws.

