This Week in History: Queen Elizabeth II was crowned

During this week in history, at just 25 years old, Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom.

2022 marks the Platinum Jubliee to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth. She is now 96-years-old.

She is the longest-living Monarch in British history and is one of the most recognizable faces in world history.

Queen Elizabeth has been photographed, painted, been struck on coins, cast in iron, silk-screened on t-shirts and fired onto plates. There's even a Barbie doll in her likeness.

