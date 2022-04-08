This Week in History: Sandra Day O'Conner becomes the first woman Supreme Court Justice

On This Week in History, Sandra Day O'Connor became the first woman Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history.

It was April 3, 1995 that President Ronald Reagan nominated her to preside over the court, sitting in for another justice who was out of town.

She was later confirmed to the Supreme Court and served until 2006. She was ranked by some publications as the most powerful woman in the world.

Prior to her time on the High Court, she was a judge and elected official in Arizona.

