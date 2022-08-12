Watch Now
This Week in History: "Sue" was discovered

During this week in history "Sue" was discovered.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 12, 2022
It was during this week in history, August 12, 1990, that "Sue" was discovered.

Sue was the nickname given to the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex that was discovered on the Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.

She was named after the paleontologist who first spotted the fossil, Sue Hendrickson.

The skeleton was the most complete and best-preserved ever found of the mighty T-Rex. It is more than 40 feet long and 13 feet tall at the hip.

Dinosaurs like "Sue" roamed the earth about 67 million years ago and they had the life expectancy of about 28 years.

Sue would have been a carnivore and she would have eaten other dinosaurs... the T-Rex could eat hundreds of pounds every meal.

