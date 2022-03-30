Watch
This Week in History: The end of a 54-mile march

On This Week in History Martin Luther King, Jr. and others completed their march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
On This Week in History, Martin Luther King, Jr. and other civil rights activists completed their march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

It took the peaceful demonstrators five days to make the 54-mile march.

They arrived at the Capitol Building in Montgomery on March 25, 1965.

The group was campaigning for voting rights and King told the crowd, in part, quote "There was never a moment in American History more honorable and more inspiring..."

Two previous marches had been halted by local police.

