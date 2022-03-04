This Week in History: The Peace Corps

On this week in history, President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps, an organization that sends young American volunteers to developing countries to assist with health care, education and other basic human needs.

It was March 1, 1961 that it became official and volunteers began serving in five countries before the year was over.

Since then, more than 240,000 Americans have dedicated their time to the Peace Corps.

