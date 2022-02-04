This Week in History: Winter Olympics 1932

As the world gets ready to cheer on their athletes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, we're taking a look back at an important even that happened this week in history.

The United States hosted its first-ever Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York in 1932.

The Lake Placid Olympics were the third occurrence of the Winter Olympics and 17 countries attended.

The two-man bobsled event was introduced there as well.

