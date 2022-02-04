Watch
The Place

Actions

This Week in History: Winter Olympics 1932

items.[0].videoTitle
Thanks to our friends at Riverton Chevy for This Week in History. We take a look back at the very first Winter Olympics held in the U.S.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:10:24-05

As the world gets ready to cheer on their athletes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, we're taking a look back at an important even that happened this week in history.

The United States hosted its first-ever Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York in 1932.

The Lake Placid Olympics were the third occurrence of the Winter Olympics and 17 countries attended.

The two-man bobsled event was introduced there as well.

This 100 Years in History moment is brought to you by Riverton Chevy — celebrating 100 years of service.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere