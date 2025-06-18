This weekend is the 49th year of the Utah Arts Festival

The Utah Arts Festival is June 19-22, 2025 and it's the 49th year of the "Great Utah Get-Together".

Shauna Lake was live at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City where it will take place.

Aimee Dunsmore, Utah Arts Festival Executive Director, says there are new features this year including the tree-shaded area on the west side of the City & County Building, creating an urban oasis. Check out the new layout here.

Music headliners this year include Leftover Salmon, Robert Randolph, Souls of Mischief and Latin Grammy-nominated MV Caldera.

You'll also find a wider variety of food and beverage locations.

And you can witness artists at work and see the creative process in real time, including artist Mason Fetzer's puzzle mural, which you can be a part of!

He's looking for 100 people are all ages and ability to create the giant mural project, one piece at a time.

Don't forget the kids' area, aka The Art Yard. Maggie Willis, Art Yard Director says this year's theme is "Winter in the Summer".

Your kids can travel back in time or even to another continent to learn about snow-loving critters and landscapes. They can even make art like snowflakes and they can hep decorate other artwork in the Art Yard.

Find a full schedule and get more information at uaf.org.