This week's Family Fun with Fox 13 has music, superheroes, Halloween fun and fall festivals

Kaysville's First Friday Festival is on October 3, 2025 and will feature live music, vendors and crafts, face painting and horse carriage rides. Plus, there will be lots of food and treats, all at Heritage Park. Click here for more information.

The Saratoga Springs Fall Festival is on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Shay Park. You're invited to celebrate the change of the season with a live petting zoo, train rides, trick-or-treating and inflatables. Click here for more information.

Friday October 3, 2025 is the 2nd Annual Witches Night Out in Santaquin. And, we're told this year will be bigger and better than last! It includes a costume contest, dance off, tarot card readings and of course a best cackle contest, all for those 14 years and older. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, your kids can meet all of their favorite superheroes at a "Marvelous Adventure" at The Family Place at the Cache County Event Center in Logan. You're encouraged to dress up and enjoy a variety of crafts, activities and snacks. Click here for more information.

It's Park City's Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the McPolin Farm. This is where you build your own scarecrow with items you bring from home. There will also be pumpkin painting, face painting and cookies and cider to enjoy. Click here for more information.

You're invited to the 10th Annual Health & Heritage Fair celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark. There will be live music, delicious food and cultural performances as well as some free health screenings. Click here for more information.

On Antelope Island State Park on Saturday, October 4, 2025, you can take part in the Ranch Fall Fest. There will be pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, pioneer games and family-friendly ghost tours all happening at Fielding Garr Ranch. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.