This week's Family Fun with Fox 13 is all about Easter!

Hop into fun at Lehi's Easter Eggs-travagaza! On Friday, April 11, 2025 there's a teen flashlight egg hunt at the Lehi Sports Park, and then on Saturday, April 12, 2025, there's egg hunts for everyone from toddlers to teens! Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, April 11 & Saturday, April 12, 2025 there are Easter egg hunts in Saratoga Springs. Teens 13 to 18 can take part in the after-dark hunt on Friday evening and then the younger kids get in on the fun on Saturday. Click here for more information.

There's will be 7,000 eggs hidden in Lindon on Saturday, April 12, 2025. In addition to finding eggs, lucky hunters will win some prizes too. Click here for more information.

There's an "egg-stra" special Easter egg hunt at the Staheli Family Farm in Washington, Utah on Saturday, April 12, 2025. You can even meet the Easter Bunny and watch a barnyard parade as you do some fun arts & crafts. Click here for more information.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is "egg-cited" to host their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Kids are allowed to find up to 25 eggs each, so bring a big basket! Click here for more information.

There's a Bunny Hop Extravaganza on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Discovery Gateway's Children's Museum. In addition to a hunt for hidden treasures, you can meet real-life baby bunnies and cheer on your favorite fluffy friend in a bunny race. Click here for more information.

The Lamb & Wool Festival is happening at Curiosity Farms at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Sheep will be the stars of the show, as your family watches their heavy winter coats being removed. You'll also learn about the different sources of wool and what it's used for. Click here for more information.

You can take a ride on the "Easter Bunny Train" on Heber Valley Railroad! The train departs on select days through April 19, 2025. The fun, 40-minute ride includes games, an egg with a toy inside and more! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.