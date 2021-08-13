This week's featured home in our Real Estate Rundown is all about "Location, Location, Location"

You've probably heard real estate agents say "location, location, location". Because it's one of, if not THE most important things to look at when purchasing a home.

This week's featured home is all about location -- closet to Jordan Landing and Bangerter Highway as well as theaters, a trampoline park and more.

The home is listed at $465,000, right in the median price range for Utah - at 4084 West 6200 South in Kearns.

Details:

Bed 4 / Bath 2 / 2 Car Garage SQFT 1900

2 kitchens 1 kitchen includes new appliances

Mother in law 200 SQFT detached garage

If you have questions you can contact Gilda Gomez at 385-229-6416 or visit her website gilda.utahforsalehomes.com