This week's foodie findings are all about dumplings and a taqueria

For this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie stops by "The Dumplings Company" in Salt Lake City and Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria in Midvale.
The Dumplings Company - Salt Lake City
Lunch Buffet - Dumplings
Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria - Midvale
SUADERO TACO
Slow braised brisket, cooked incredibly tender & crisped on la plancha, fresh onion-cilantro & a squeeze on lime.
NACHOS
Cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, beans.
BLACKENED SHRIMP
Crispy cheese, morita aioli, mixed cabbage, pico, avocado.
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.