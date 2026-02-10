This week's foodie findings are all about dumplings and a taqueria

For this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie stops by "The Dumplings Company" in Salt Lake City and Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria in Midvale.

The Dumplings Company - Salt Lake City

Lunch Buffet - Dumplings

Sal Y Limon Modern Taqueria - Midvale

SUADERO TACO

Slow braised brisket, cooked incredibly tender & crisped on la plancha, fresh onion-cilantro & a squeeze on lime.

NACHOS

Cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, beans.

BLACKENED SHRIMP

Crispy cheese, morita aioli, mixed cabbage, pico, avocado.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.