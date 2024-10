This week's foodie findings are all about Ogden

Chase, the Salt Lake Foodie, joins us each and every Tuesday with new foodie findings. This week he takes us to Ogden for three spots to try.

Table Twenty Five - Ogden

Beinets with honey butter, housemade fruit compote

Turkish eggs with garlic yogurt, chili oil, poached eggs, fresh herbs, house foccacia

Rovalis Ristorante Italiano - Ogden

Rovali's House Pizza

Pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell peppers

PieCaken

Union Grill - Ogden

French Onion Soup

Beef and onion stock topped with bubbly, melted provolone cheese

Deluxe Grilled Chicken

Blackened chicken, bacon, green chilis, Beehive Cheese, served on a soft bun

