This week's foodie findings are at "Crunch Fusion Sushi" and "Gourmandise"

Every Tuesday Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, takes us to spots he recommends and tells us his favorite menu items.

Today he's taking us to "Crunch Fusion Sushi" in West Valley City and "Gourmandise", which has locations in Salt Lake City, Draper and American Fork.

Crunch Fusion Sushi

Sushi Nachos - Tuna

Cowboy Roll - Steak Chimichurri

Rolled Ice Cream

Great Drinks

Gourmandise - Salt Lake City, Draper, American Fork

AVOCADO TOAST - Lemon-garlic herb smashed avo with cherry tomatoes tossed in fresh herbs on a toasted baguette.

SEVILLANO STEAK SALAD Field greens with tri-tip steak, Peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese, fried shaved Brussels sprouts & balsamic drizzle. Served with maple bacon vinaigrette

CITRUS BERRY SALAD W/ WARM GOAT CHEESE MEDALLIONS

Seasonal berries, oranges, panko-encrusted goat cheese, spiced candied pecans, red onion, beets, avo & fresh herbs on field greens. Served with honey shallot vinaigrette

BEEF BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE - Pulled brisket, pickled sweet red onions & Monterey Jack cheese on sourdough

