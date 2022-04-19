This week's foodie findings are at Penny Anne's Cafe and Tokyo Teriyaki

This week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie take us to Penny Ann's Cafe and Tokyo Teriyaki.

Chase says you have to try new hot cake add ons at Penny Ann's Cafe in Taylorsville, Draper and Salt Lake City:

Strawberry Cheesecake - CHUNKS of cheesecake covered in graham cracker crumbles

Blueberry Cheesecake

Reese's Peanut Butter and Jelly

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup - chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter, homemade whipped cream, chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Chase also checked out the bowls at Tokyo Teriyaki in West Jordan:

Steak and Chicken bowl with egg

Chicken bowl with noodles

Spam and grilled pineapple

