This week's foodie findings are at Penny Anne's Cafe and Tokyo Teriyaki

Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 19, 2022
This week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie take us to Penny Ann's Cafe and Tokyo Teriyaki.

Chase says you have to try new hot cake add ons at Penny Ann's Cafe in Taylorsville, Draper and Salt Lake City:
Strawberry Cheesecake - CHUNKS of cheesecake covered in graham cracker crumbles
Blueberry Cheesecake
Reese's Peanut Butter and Jelly
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup - chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter, homemade whipped cream, chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Chase also checked out the bowls at Tokyo Teriyaki in West Jordan:
Steak and Chicken bowl with egg
Chicken bowl with noodles
Spam and grilled pineapple

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

