This week's foodie findings are in American Fork & Ogden

Every week we like to check in with Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, for some new recommendations on spots to try, and dishes to order.

This week his foodie findings are in American Fork and Ogden.

First up, "Kitchen Eighty Eight" in American Fork:

Beehive

hand-cut fries, white cheddar, mozzarella, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tri-tip steak, burger sauce

Tri-tip

8oz tri-tip steak, mashed potatoes, Broccolini, and choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri

Tacos

choice of grilled protein, mango jalapeño slaw, cilantro ranch, serrano chiles, melted mozzarella, flour tortillas

Next head to Ogden for "Ombu Buffet":

Sushi - Sashmi, Nigiri, Rolls

Seafood - Crab, fish, shrimp, mussels, oysters

Warm items - potstickers, ribs, steak, egg rolls, steamed buns

Build your own Boba bar

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.