This week's foodie findings are in American Fork & Ogden

This week his foodie findings are in American Fork and Ogden.
First up, "Kitchen Eighty Eight" in American Fork:
Beehive
hand-cut fries, white cheddar, mozzarella, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tri-tip steak, burger sauce
Tri-tip
8oz tri-tip steak, mashed potatoes, Broccolini, and choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri
Tacos
choice of grilled protein, mango jalapeño slaw, cilantro ranch, serrano chiles, melted mozzarella, flour tortillas
Next head to Ogden for "Ombu Buffet":
Sushi - Sashmi, Nigiri, Rolls
Seafood - Crab, fish, shrimp, mussels, oysters
Warm items - potstickers, ribs, steak, egg rolls, steamed buns
Build your own Boba bar
