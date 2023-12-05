Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This week's foodie findings are in Salt Lake City

Tasty Tuesday
In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to two foodie findings in SLC.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:58:26-05

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase with Salt Lake Foodie, joined us with some new places to try in Salt Lake City.

Ichiban Sushi & Asian Grill – Salt Lake City
Lemonland Roll – California, Salmon, Lemon
U U Roll – Snow Crab, Shrimp, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Sashimi Platters
They offer 10% off to first responders, heath care workers, teachers

Lamb & Feta – Salt Lake City
Gyro
Souvlaki
Baklava

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere