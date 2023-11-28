Watch Now
This week's foodie findings include a Mexican restaurant and a spot for seafood

Tasty Tuesday
Chase from SLC Foodie has his foodie findings for the week.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Each week we talk with Chase from Salt Lake Foodie about some of his newest foodie findings.

This week he's making us hungry with seafood and Mexican food.

Eldorado Seafood – West Valley City
-Gobernador de Camarón tacos - Grilled Shrimp
-Botana Mixta - It's a huge plate of Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp, Imitation Crab, and Clamato
-Ceviches

El Morelense - West Valley City and South Jordan
-Pastor con Queso y Piña - Al Pastor meat, melted cheese and pineapple
-Carne Asada Burrito
-Loaded Fries

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

