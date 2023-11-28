This week's foodie findings include a Mexican restaurant and a spot for seafood

Each week we talk with Chase from Salt Lake Foodie about some of his newest foodie findings.
This week he's making us hungry with seafood and Mexican food.
Eldorado Seafood – West Valley City
-Gobernador de Camarón tacos - Grilled Shrimp
-Botana Mixta - It's a huge plate of Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp, Imitation Crab, and Clamato
-Ceviches
El Morelense - West Valley City and South Jordan
-Pastor con Queso y Piña - Al Pastor meat, melted cheese and pineapple
-Carne Asada Burrito
-Loaded Fries
