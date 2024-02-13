Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This week's foodie findings include Egg Break and Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's Foodie Findings.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 15:53:20-05

Every week Salt Lake Foodie shares new foodie findings with us.

Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet - Layton
King Crab
Snow Crab
Shrimp
Mussels
Cajun Style

Egg Break – South Salt Lake City
E.B. Griddle. Bacon, egg, honey-cured bacon, classic crambled eggs, delicious house-made buttermilk pancakes, gooey homemade buttermilk maple syrup.

Pastrami Nom Nom. Toasted chabatta bun, dijon aioli, brined and tender smoked pastrami, melty American cheese, classic fried egg, egg vault seasoning, thin English pickles.

The Salt City. Blackberry, strawberry, pineapple & fresh-squeezed OJ.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere