This week's foodie findings include Egg Break and Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet

Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 13, 2024

Every week Salt Lake Foodie shares new foodie findings with us. Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet - Layton

King Crab

Snow Crab

Shrimp

Mussels

Cajun Style Egg Break – South Salt Lake City

E.B. Griddle. Bacon, egg, honey-cured bacon, classic crambled eggs, delicious house-made buttermilk pancakes, gooey homemade buttermilk maple syrup. Pastrami Nom Nom. Toasted chabatta bun, dijon aioli, brined and tender smoked pastrami, melty American cheese, classic fried egg, egg vault seasoning, thin English pickles. The Salt City. Blackberry, strawberry, pineapple & fresh-squeezed OJ. Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".



