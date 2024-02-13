This week's foodie findings include Egg Break and Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet

Every week Salt Lake Foodie shares new foodie findings with us.
Kickin Seafood & Sushi Buffet - Layton
King Crab
Snow Crab
Shrimp
Mussels
Cajun Style
Egg Break – South Salt Lake City
E.B. Griddle. Bacon, egg, honey-cured bacon, classic crambled eggs, delicious house-made buttermilk pancakes, gooey homemade buttermilk maple syrup.
Pastrami Nom Nom. Toasted chabatta bun, dijon aioli, brined and tender smoked pastrami, melty American cheese, classic fried egg, egg vault seasoning, thin English pickles.
The Salt City. Blackberry, strawberry, pineapple & fresh-squeezed OJ.
