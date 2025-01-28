This week's foodie findings take us to American Fork

Salt Lake Foodie joins us each Tuesday with new recommendations for restaurants to try. This week, both are in American Fork.
Ocotillo Prime Leña Y Mar - American Fork
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese sautéed with chorizo and roasted Anaheim peppers. Served with your choice of tortillas
Short Rib Spaghetti
Braised short rib, tossed in a smoked mushroom sauce and topped with grana padano cheese
Veggie Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with Mexican squash, portobello and spinach. Topped with a corn-guajillo creamy sauce, avocado and sour cream. Serve with olla beans and white rice
Wellington Burger
Wagyu patty, pickles, smoked bacon, smoked provolone and grilled onions, cheddar cheese. Served with potato wedges
Nori Sushi Bar & Grill - American Fork
Sushi Boat - Nigiri, Sashimi, Rolls
--Dynamite
Tuna and yellowtail roll topped with crab, eel sauce, chili sauce and tempura crunches
Tuna Tataki
Seared yellow-fin tuna served with avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeños
Yakisoba
Japanese style stir fried noodle with fresh vegetables
