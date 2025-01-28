This week's foodie findings take us to American Fork

Salt Lake Foodie joins us each Tuesday with new recommendations for restaurants to try. This week, both are in American Fork.

Ocotillo Prime Leña Y Mar - American Fork

Queso Fundido

Melted cheese sautéed with chorizo and roasted Anaheim peppers. Served with your choice of tortillas

Short Rib Spaghetti

Braised short rib, tossed in a smoked mushroom sauce and topped with grana padano cheese

Veggie Enchiladas

Two enchiladas filled with Mexican squash, portobello and spinach. Topped with a corn-guajillo creamy sauce, avocado and sour cream. Serve with olla beans and white rice

Wellington Burger

Wagyu patty, pickles, smoked bacon, smoked provolone and grilled onions, cheddar cheese. Served with potato wedges

Nori Sushi Bar & Grill - American Fork

Sushi Boat - Nigiri, Sashimi, Rolls

--Dynamite

Tuna and yellowtail roll topped with crab, eel sauce, chili sauce and tempura crunches

Tuna Tataki

Seared yellow-fin tuna served with avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeños

Yakisoba

Japanese style stir fried noodle with fresh vegetables

