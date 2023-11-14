Watch Now
This week's foodie findings take us to Foothill Village and Orem

Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie takes us to an Irish-style pub and a bakery with drinks too.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 15:56:20-05

Each Tuesday we talk to Chase with Salt Lake Foodie for some new places to eat, and menu items he loves at each.

And, he only reviews places he likes - so you know they'll be good.

This week Chase takes us to an Irish "pub" at Foothill Village in Salt Lake City and to a bakery in Orem.

The Black Sheep Bar & Grill – Foothill
Ribeye Steak – Monday $10
Big Pulled Pork Burger – house smoked pulled pork
Carmel Apple Pecan Fresh Toast

Chubby Baker – Orem
Biscoff Milkshake
Passion Fruit filled donut
Maple Bacon
Ube filled donut (Sweet purple yam)

Follow all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

